Clinical psychologist gets 7 years in prison for molesting mentally ill 14-year-old boy

Thiruvananthapuram: A clinical psychologist found guilty of molesting a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to seven years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh by a court here on Thursday.

The Thiruvananthapuram fast track court had found Dr K Gireesh guilty for sexually assaulting a teen who sought treatment for mental health issues.

Though he was sentenced to 26 years in prison for various offences, the time can be served together.

The same court had sentenced Gireesh to six years rigorous imprisonment in another case. The prosecution had pointed out that he was already sentenced for six years in another POCSO case. Gireesh is now on bail in this case.

Gireesh, an assistant professor in the Health Department, molested the child who sought treatment for mental health issues.

The sexual assult took place at the clinic attached to his house in Manakkat. The boy testified that he was molested by the man several times from 2015 to 2017. The accused also showed obscene pictures to the child. The boy did not disclose this because he was threatened.

The child's mental illness increased after he became a victim of sexual abuse.

In 2019, the child disclosed the incident to a doctor when he was admitted to the psychiatry department of the medical college. Later Thiruvananthapuram Fort Police registered a case and investigated the matter. Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijayamohan appeared in the court for the prosecution.