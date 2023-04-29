Special puja performed for Arikomban at Kumily en route to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2023 10:51 PM IST Updated: April 29, 2023 11:05 PM IST
Arikomban appears dizzy inside a lorry on arrival at Kumily Saturday night. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Idukki: Arikomban was greeted Saturday night with applause by Kumily residents who performed special pujas for the rogue wild tusker from Chinnakanal that is being translocated to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Arikomban appeared dizzy after being tranquilised with five shots earlier in the day.

The animal on restraints is being transported on a Forest Department lorry into the deep forest.

When the vehicle arrived at the entry point toward Mangala Devi Temple, four hours after leaving Chinnakanal, a puja was performed by local priests.

A local priest performs puja for Arikomban on arrival at Kumily. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News

Despite a curfew in place at Kumily till 7 am Sunday, locals had gathered to get a glimpse of the tusker who had caused havoc in the Chinnakanal and Shanthanpara regions of Idukki for over a decade.

The Forest Department had attempted to capture the tusker in 2017 but failed in the mission.

Kerala's Minister for Forests & Wildlife, AK Saseendran said officials will monitor the tusker that has been equipped with a GPS collar until he is familiar with the new surroundings.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout