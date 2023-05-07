Arikomban stays put in Meghamalai; Tamil Nadu bans tourist entry

Kumily: Recently translocated wild tusker Arikomban is now posing a challenge to human settlements in the forests of Tamil Nadu adjoining Kerala.

The elephant was located in Tamil Nadu's Meghamalai days after he was released at Kerala's Periyar tiger reserve.

Tamil Nadu Forest Department banned the entry of tourists into Meghamalai in the Western Ghats, Theni district, after Arikomban was spotted there.

The Department sent back tourists who were already staying in Meghamalai. However, the Department denied that prohibitory orders have been issued in the area. Only restrictions on visit by tourists have been put in place, officials said.

Latest position

The wild tusker was located in the forest area between the Highwavys Estate and Manalar in Meghamalai on Saturday. Surveillance teams have been deployed under Forest Department officials at all the places where the tusker was seen the other day.

The estate is situated in the divisions of Meghamalai, Highwavys, Manalar, Melmanalar, Venniar, Maharaja Mettu, and Iravangalar. All these places are adjacent to forests.

Initially, Arikomban reached Meghamalai crossing the Kerala border but had returned to the Periyar National Park. Latest reports confrmed the elephant crossed the border again to Tamil Nadu's Meghamalai.

The ban on tourists would continue until Arikomban moves away from the place, officials said.

Visitors have to cross the check post of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department at Chinnamanur in order to reach Meghamalai. They were stopped and sent back from the check post on Saturday.

Narrow escape

Arikomban came out of the forest and reached human habitation in Tamil Nadu around 10 pm on Friday. The vehicle in which the Channamanur Forest Range Officer T Shivaji and forest watchers were travelling was waylaid by Arikomban. They escaped from the tusker's way by reversing the vehicle quickly.

The radio collar around the elephant's neck helped the TN forest officials to identify him as Arikomban. Later, they chased the elephant back into the forest.

TN in the dark on Arikomban's trail

Meanwhile, officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department alleged their Kerala counterparts were not sharing information on Arikomban's whereabouts. It is difficult to monitor the movement of the elephant, said Shivaji.

Now, the elephant has become a talking point in Tamil Nadu as well.