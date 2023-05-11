Where were the cops when Dr Vandana was alone with the culprit?: HC calls for 24x7 police security at hospitals

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday slammed the police for their absence in the procedure room when S Sandeep, a UP school teacher, fatally stabbed Dr Vandana Das at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

"Where were the police when Sandeep was taken to the procedure room? Why did no cop rush in to help Vandana when she was being attacked?" the High Court asked.

The court also directed the police to arrange security at hospitals round-the-clock.

The Division Bench was considering a detailed report submitted by the police on the death of Dr Vandana Das. The court demanded a step-by-step narration of the incidents that took place at the taluk hospital on Wednesday morning.

The Kerala State Police Chief was virtually present in the court.

The HC posed the questions when ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar narrated the events in court. The ADGP explained the incidents to the court with the help of a Powerpoint presentation.

The nurse asked Sandeep to lower his leg to clean the wound on his leg. But Sandeep was not prepared to lower his limb. Sandeep was provoked when his relative Rajendran Pillai forcibly lowered his leg. The court is now hearing the explanation of the police.

Call recording submitted

The police also submitted a call voice recording of the accused in the court. In the first call, recorded at 1.06 am, Sandeep is heard saying that he was hiding in a well. In the second call, recorded at 3.49 am, he claims that his neighbor would kill him.