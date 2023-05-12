Crime Branch takes over Dr Vandana murder case

Kottarakkara: The Crime Branch will take over the case pertaining to the murder of Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death while on duty at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on Wednesday.

Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police M Jose has been given the charge.

The investigation into the case was transferred from the Kottarakkara police to the Crime Branch as serious lapses were found on the part of the police. The First Information Report reportedly has glaring lacunae.

Top police meet

During a high-level meeting led by Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar, the police drew flak for its failure to protect the healthcare professionals as the assailant, G Sandeep, turned violent. The cops on duty reportedly failed to respond promptly or get hold of Sandeep as he went berserk.

He was brought to the hospital for medical examination by cops as he was under police custody over another case.

The top officials at the meeting observed that the police team did not try to overpower Sandeep when he turned violent suddenly. If they were armed with a gun or baton, they could have made a more effective intervention.

The DGP had earlier issued an order that police personnel should carry a gun and baton during night patrolling. The report that the DGP's order is not being complied with has been reportedly handed over to DGP Anil Kant.

Superintendent of Police (Kollam Rural) M L Sunil had earlier submitted a report over the incident. Based on this, IG G Sparjan Kumar, DIG R Nishanthini and the ADGP arrived at Kottarakkara on Wednesday night and convened the meeting.

The Crime Branch, meanwhile, will approach the court to get the custody of Sandeep.

2 major lapses

There were 9 healthcare personnel, including doctors, and 4 police officers, including the ASI, in the hospital at the time of the incident.

It is alleged the police failed on two counts: The police locked the main door of the emergency wing from outside even while the staff, including doctors, were present inside. And Vandana ended up in front of the violent Sandeep who was holding a pair of scissors. If the door had been left open, Sandeep could have gone outside. Then he could have been overpowered with the help of ambulance drivers and others on the hospital premises. The police have claimed that the door was locked, assuming that Sandeep might turn more violent if he steps out.

Also, if the glass door between the emergency wing and the observation room had been locked, the tragic incident could have been prevented. Sandeep first turned violent in front of this door.

Charges against Sandeep

Sandeep has been booked under multiple charges of the Indian Penal Code. Apart from the charge of murder, he has been booked under IPC sections on assaulting public servants, unlawful obstruction, use of a deadly weapon as well as under sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

Hospital block to be named after Dr Vandana Das

Health Minister Veena George has ordered the Director of the State Health Department to name the new block at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital after Dr Vandana Das.