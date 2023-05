Idukki: In a gruesome incident, a couple from Madhya Pradesh killed their newborn baby in Kambammettu on Friday.

The pair strangled the baby soon after birth, police said.

The child was born to Malati, wife of Sadhuram, on May 7. The pair was residing at Kambammettu, Manorama News reported.

Police took Sadhuram into custody in connection with the incident. Malati is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.