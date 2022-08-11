Mother drowns newborn in bucket in Thodupuzha

Thodupuzha: A woman allegedly killed her newborn by drowning the child in a bucket of water in Karimannur here on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the woman, hailing from Koratty in Thrissur, was admitted to a hospital due to bleeding.

The woman, who was estranged from her husband earlier, was recently brought back to Thodupuzha from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu with the help of police, Manorama News reported.

The woman visited the toilet at their home at around 4am on Thursday. When she failed to return from the washroom, her husband enquired the reason for the delay. She asked him for some hot water but refused to open the door. When he forced open the door after breaking the lock, she was covered in blood. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

The hospital authorities informed the husband that she had delivered a baby and summoned the police. The police found the infant's body in a bucket of water at the couple's home.

The woman had allegedly killed her newborn minutes after delivery by drowning the child in a bucket of water inside the toilet.

The police have recorded the statements of the woman and her husband. More clarity on the cause of death may be gathered only after the autopsy, police said.

She has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment.