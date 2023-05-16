23-year-old pregnant woman found hanging at Punalur home

Kollam: A 23-year-old woman was found hanging in her house early today. The deceased is Saranya, a native of Kallar. She was four months pregnant.

Saranya had gone to sleep along with her parents last night. However, she went to another room around 1 am. When her mother came to serve her tea in the morning, the door of the room was found to be bolted from inside. Neighbours came rushing in, hearing the commotion, and broke open the door. They were shocked to find her hanging from the fan.

Though they rushed her to Punalur taluk hospital, her life couldn’t be saved.

Saranya had married Akhil, a native of Puthoor in Kottarakkara, with whom she was in a relationship, one-and-a-half years ago. After a fight broke out among the couple, Saranya had arrived at her parent’s house in Punalur three days ago.

The cops have registered a case for unnatural death and started an investigation.