Woman, 9-month-old infant die of burn injuries in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman and her 9-month-old infant died of burn injuries at Puthenthope here on Tuesday.

Anju (23), a native of Venganoor, was found dead on the bathroom floor at her residence at 7pm on Tuesday. She was the wife of Puthenthope native Raju Joseph Tinsly.

Anju's son David, who was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in critical condition, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

Raju Joseph and Anju married a year and a half ago. Relatives have alleged foul play in Anju's death. It is alleged the husband took only the baby to the hospital and that he avoided rescuing his wife.

Though preliminary reports suggest it is a case of suicide, the police said that it could not be confirmed. The police have begun an investigation in the case.