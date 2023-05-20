Mortal remains of Malayali killed in Sudan brought back to India

The mortal remains of Albert Augustine, the Malayali who was killed during the civil unrest in Sudan last month, were brought to India on Saturday.

The mortal remains were flown to the country in a C-17 Airforce evacuation aircraft.

Albert had died after being hit by a stray bullet in Khartoum on April 15. His wife and daughter were with him when Albert met with the tragic death.

Albert, who hailed from Nellipara in Kannur had been working with the Dal Group in Sudan.

His family had said how they survived by taking refuge in the basement of a building while Albert's body had remained unattended for over 24 hours.

Congress leader K Sudhakaran had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting the repatriation of the remains at the earliest.