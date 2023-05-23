Dr Vandana Das murder: National Commission for Women forms team to look into the incident

New Delhi: A two-member inquiry committee is formed by the National Commission for Women to investigate the fatal stabbing of Dr Vandana Das. She was a house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital by S Sandeep, a patient who was brought by police for treatment on May 10.

The NCW said the bereaved family approached the panel expressing dissatisfaction with the actions undertaken thus far by the Kerala Police. The family has also alleged a potential cover-up by the police department.

Therefore, the Commission said it has deputed a two-member inquiry committee, headed by Chairperson Rekha Sharma, which will be visiting the state on May 25 for a thorough inquiry and address these concerns.

The team will be interacting with the family of the victim, the investigating officers probing the case and senior officials from both the police department and the hospital where the deceased doctor was posted, the NCW said.

The Commission had earlier taken cognisance of the incident and written to the state's police chief for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Commission said it had also sought a detailed report in the matter from the state police, which is yet to be received.

(With PTI inputs)