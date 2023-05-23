All school buildings must obtain fitness certificate before June 5, directs CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the school authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of children ahead of the new academic year. A press release issued by the Chief Minister's office following a meeting here on Monday noted that the safety of school buildings should be a priority and all of them should obtain fitness certificates before the academic year commences on June 5.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate 97 new school buildings constructed at various locations across the state on Tuesday. The official inauguration of the new buildings will be held at an event scheduled to be held at Muzhuppilangad in Kannur District.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty along with his cabinet colleagues K Radhakrishnan, M B Rajesh, Antony Raju, K Krishnankutty as well as Chief Secretary V P Joy, among other officials attended the meeting chaired by the CM on Monday.

"Hazardous trees, boards and hoardings should be removed from school premises. Electric posts, wires standing in a dangerous manner en route to the school and in its vicinity should be removed. Drinking water sources should be cleaned and water purification processes, including chlorination, should be completed. The quality of drinking water should be ensured," the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

The Chief Minister directed that safety walls should be constructed along water bodies, ponds and wells near schools.The CMO said directions have also been issued to ensure that school buses and other private vehicles used to transport children to school also possess fitness certificates.

"Police clearance certificate should be issued after assessing the character of the staff in the school vehicles," the CMO added.

The meeting has also decided to provide adequate training to students and staff in disaster mitigation and conduct mock drills for children with special needs.

Awareness programmes will be conducted in schools in areas prone to landslides and floods.

Gothra Sarathi Scheme for ST students

The state government will take efforts to bring children from tribal areas to schools under its Gothra Sarathi Scheme.

“From June 1, necessary vehicle facilities will be ensured to bring the children to school. Tribal promoters should be given special instructions to ensure that all children reach schools," the release said.