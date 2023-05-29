Attingal (Thiruvananthapuram): The relatives of a teenage girl alleged medical negligence after she developed complications and died while returning home after being discharged from a hospital.

L U Meenakshi (17), daughter of the couple Lalu and Usha of Varuvila Puthanveetil House at Pirappankottukonam was returning home on Saturday evening after being discharged from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Attingal police registered a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by her father.

Meenakshi was admitted to a private hospital at Thycaud three weeks ago after she developed symptoms of severe allergy. Red itchy rashes and swellings had formed in her ears and face after she wore a new ring. The doctors prescribed medicine for 10 days and discharged her.

However, her condition worsened on May 17, following which she was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and admitted there. She was discharged on Saturday evening after undergoing treatment for 11 days.

She developed severe discomfort and began to vomit soon after hiring an autorickshaw while returning home. Though she was rushed to the intensive care unit of the the Medical College Hospital, her life couldn’t be saved.

Meenakshi was a Plus-Two student at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Attingal. She is survived by her parents and sisters, Gauri and Lakshmi.

Hospital's explanation

Meanwhile, authorities at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital denied any medical lapse in her tragic death.

She was not in a critical condition when discharged. The main doctors had examined her and found that her health condition improved, with the disease symptoms reliving to a certain extent, said Dr A Nizarudeen, the medical college superintendent.

Meenakshi had sought treatment for a condition known as Systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease. A complete cure for the condition is not possible; the girl was discharged after advising her relatives to administer her further treatment, he said.