Morning walks banned in Thekkady after wild elephant attacks forest official

Thekkady: The district authority on Tuesday imposed a ban on morning walks and cycle rides in Thekkady after a wild elephant attacked a forest official.



Roby (54) from Kattappana, a senior clerk in the Thekkady forest division office, suffered severe injuries in the animal attack on Tuesday morning.

Robi, who left home for jogging, was attacked by the tusker near the premises of the boat landing here, sources said. The elephant trampled him when he fell into a trench while running for his life. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kattappana. He will be shifted to a private hospital in Kottayam later, a family member said.