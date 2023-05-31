Farmer suicide: Ex-president of Pulpally Coop Bank arrested in loan fraud case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2023 10:36 AM IST Updated: May 31, 2023 11:40 AM IST
Abraham is the former president of the Cooperative Bank and a KPCC general secretary. Photo: Manorama News

Police on Wednesday arrested K K Abraham in connection with the suicide of Rajendran Nair, the complainant in the Pulpally Cooperative Bank loan fraud case.

Abraham is the former president of the Cooperative Bank and a KPCC general secretary. He was taken into custody from his house in Pulpally at 1 am, police sources said.

Rajendran was found dead in his field allegedly after consuming poison on Tuesday. As per bank records, he took a loan of Rs 25 lakh by pledging his land. However, he claimed that he had only taken Rs 80,000 from the bank.

Meanwhile, T S Kurian, a former vice-president of the bank's governing body alleged that Rs 25 lakh was taken as a loan in Rajendran's name using his forged signature. He claimed the former president and his assistant committed the fraud. Kurian told Manorama News that the duo had stolen crores of rupees in this manner.

Brewing protest
Meanwhile, the body of Rajendran will be handed over to his relatives after post-mortem on Wednesday. His relatives and the action committee, formed to protest his death, have decided to hold a rally in Pulpally with the body. Action committee members said they would protest with the body in front of Abraham's home. The body would also not be cremated till compensation to the family is announced immediately.

CPM Vs Congress
CPM, in a statement, has alleged that the fraud was committed under the leadership of the KPCC general secretary and the Congress leadership is answerable. The CPM demanded that Congress should take over the debts of Rajendran Nair and other victims of the fraud.

