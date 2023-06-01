The police on Thursday arrested a man who flashed a woman in a parked bus at Cherupuzha bus depot in Kannur on May 28.

Accused Nirapil Binu of Chittarikal Nallompuzha was aboard the Cherupuzha-Thaliparamba bus when he indulged in the violation.

A team led by the Payyannur superintendent of police led the investigation after a video of the man flashing inside a bus was widely shared on social media.

Recently, a similar incident was reported in Kochi. The incident made headlines after a woman from Thrissur shared the visuals of a man who misbehaved with her inside a Kochi-bound KSRTC bus.

Savad Shah from Kozhikode was named as the accused in the case.