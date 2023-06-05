Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu forest department to halt the translocation of wild tusker Arikomban for a day.

A decision on how the wild elephant will be relocated will be taken when the court considers a plea on the matter on Tuesday.

Arikomban, which was captured this morning in Theni district after being sedated, is being taken to Kalakadu forest in Nellai district. The elephant was cooled down by splashing water on it near Kovilpatti due to the intense heat.

The wild tusker, known for its love for rice and ration shop raids in Kerala, which was roaming in the Cumbum forest range was tranquilised early on Monday. A team of four veterinary doctors have been monitoring the movement of the elephant and its health since the last few days.



Four teams of forest frontline personnel led by the field director, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) along with deputy director, Megamalai Division, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) and the district forest officer, Theni, were monitoring the movement of the elephant.

Arikomban, translocated by the Kerala forest department in the Periyar tiger reserve on April 29, entered the Tamil Nadu forest area on April 30.

