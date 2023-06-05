Idukki: Wild tusker Arikomban will be translocated deep into the forest in Tamil Nadu. The state's chief wildlife warden confirmed that the elephant is healthy.

The task force deployed for 'mission' Arikomban fired two tranquiliser shots to capture the elephant when it strayed into Theni's Poosanampatti area.



Though, initial reports suggested that the elephant was being taken to Vellimalai in Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, Manorama News reported that the vehicle carrying the tusker was not heading towards this route. The chief wildlife warden refused to reveal the place where the tusker will be translocated.

In the visuals aired on Manorama News, the elephant was seen placing its trunk outside the wildlife ambulance. Reportedly the elephant was in a partially sedated condition. Sources close to the forest department hinted that a booster dose of the sedative will be given to the tusker if necessary.

The forest department swiftly acted to capture the elephant when signals from its radio collar confirmed that it was roaming in a residential area near Theni on Sunday night.

According to reports, the task force tranquilised the wild elephant in the wee hours of Monday.

Tamil Nadu forest department launched mission Arikomban on May 27 after it triggered panic among the local residents in Cumbum town. An autorcikshaw driver who injured in the mayhem breathed his last while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The rice-eating tusker was translocated to Periyar tiger reserve by Kerala forest department on April 29. The elephant continued to travel from this spot and entered Tamil Nadu forest range within a few days. Tamil Nadu forest department has been monitoring the movements of the tusker as it had killed nearly 11 people in Kerala and damaged several houses and ration shops in search of food.