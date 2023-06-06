Wayanad native arrested from TN for raping, abandoning college girl in Thamarassery

Kozhikode: The police on Tuesday arrested a man for sexually assaulting a college student after drugging her, and abandoning her on the ghat road here in Thamarassery.

Jinaf, a native from Kalpetta, Wayanad was arrested by the Thamarassery police from Tamil Nadu. Jinaf allegedly has links with the drug mafia, the police said. According to reports, the victim was taken to different places by the accused, including Ernakulam.

The 19-year-old student pursuing her bachelor's degree was reported missing on May 30. The girl was sexually assaulted after being sedated with drugs, before being abandoned on the wayside. She was found by a police team in one of the hairpin turns during their regular patrol on Thursday.

Subsequently, she was sent along with her parents after medical check ups, Thamarassery police said.

The girl is a student at a private college in Thamarassery. She had left the college hostel on Tuesday. The hostel authorities alerted the girl's family about her disappearance after she did not return to the hostel on Tuesday. The parents then filed a complaint at the local police station.