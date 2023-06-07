3,100 out of 3,500 primary schools in Kerala have temporary headteachers

Kasaragod: A continuing legal spat over an old State Government circular is hindering the appointment of headteachers at government and aided primary schools in Kerala. As a result, out of the 3,500 primary schools in Kerala, 3,100 have temporary headteachers even as another academic year has commenced.



The issue

The government issued a circular in 2018, stipulating that the department-level exam has to be cleared to become primary school headteachers. Then certain teachers associations demanded relaxation in this stipulation and the government accepted this, following which the legal issues started.

The order was challenged in the Kerala Administrative Tribunal and the High Court, and the verdicts in these cases ruled that the department-level exams are mandatory.

Some associations adopted the stand that the headteachers should be appointed on the basis of seniority, following which the promotion got caught in a legal tangle.

The government brought in an amendment in January 2021 that those past the age of 50 can be appointed on the basis of only seniority. But this gave rise to allegations that it was an attempt to appoint certain association bearers, who did not have the required qualifications. This was subsequently stayed by the tribunal. In October, the High Court division bench gave permission to make temporary appointments with a rider: the appointees should not avail of financial benefits.

As the administrative tribunal's proceedings are getting delayed, the situation is that even those with sufficient qualifications are retiring after having performed their temporary duties without the benefits.

The High Court had directed in October to take a decision on the case within two months. But even in the new academic year, little action has been taken.

Currently, even those who have cleared department-level exams are performing their duty without getting their due benefits. The Education Department had recommended to the government in March that eligible head teachers can be given benefits, but it is yet to be implemented.