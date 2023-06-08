'Have kept your black trousers on the bed,' Sradha's final letter to be considered suicide note

Kottayam: The police are likely to consider the final letter reportedly written by Sradha Sateesh, the student who committed suicide at Amal Jyothi Engineering College hostel, as a suicide note.

"The black trousers I borrowed from you are kept on the bed. I am leaving," the letter found in her room said.

Kottayam superintendent of police said the note did not mention any reason for the suicide. The suspects in the case will be interrogated, he added

Shradha (20), a resident of Ernakulam and a second-year food technology student, was found hanging inside her hostel room at Amal Jyothi Engineering College hostel on June 2.

The students of the college had launched a massive protest against the management of the college following Sradha's suicide as allegations of institutional harassment had surfaced. They agreed to wrap up the protests following an assurance by Minister for Higher Education R Bindu that the crime branch of the police will investigate the death of the student by suicide at the educational institution.

Minister R Bindu and Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan held talks with the representatives of the college management and protesting students at Kanjirappally TB on Wednesday.