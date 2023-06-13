Case against Sudhakaran part of Pinarayi's attempt to shift focus from graft charges against him: Satheesan

Kochi: The Kerala police's decision to name KPCC president K Sudhakaran in the Monson Mavunkal case is part of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's deliberate attempt to shift people's attention from a series of corruption charges against him, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said on Tuesday.

Satheesan said the case is fake and the police have fabricated evidence to frame Sudhakaran.

"The case against Sudhakaran is that he offered to help Monson in his capacity as a member of the Parliament's Finance Committee. Sudhakaran was not even a member of parliament when the alleged crime took place," Satheesan told media on the sidelines of a workshop for newly appointed Congress block presidents at Aluva.

After ordering a problem against the opposition leader, now the government is targeting the KPCC president. "Does the CM believe that we are all scared of these tactics," Satheesan asked.

Satheesan reiterated that CM Vijayan was spared from the gold smuggling and Life Mission cases as he reached a compromise with the BJP and Sangh Parivar.

The Congress leader said it was CPM mouthpiece Desabhimani and top police officers that gave credibility to Monson.

"During the Sabarimala agitation, Desabhimani prominently published a report on the 'Chembola' (historical copper sheets) which Monson claimed to have. Later the material was proved to be fake. Why isn't there any case against Desabhimani? Similarly, top police officers posed for pictures with Monson. Why are they spared," Satheesan asked. "There's is no case against those who sat on the throne at Monson's place," Satheesan said without naming former state police chief Loknath Behera.

He said the Congress will fight the case legally and politically.

Satheesan said the Kerala police have not stopped so low in its history. "The police have become mere slaves of political leadership and all sincere officers have been sidelined," he said.