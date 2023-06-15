Kochi youth's 'Ghostwriter' wins accolades in international expo

Kochi: A youth from Kochi has won accolades in the renowned ‘Future of Everything’ festival organized by the US media house ‘The Wall Street Journal’ in New York.



Kadavanthra native Aravind Sanjeev turned many heads with a unique AI-powered typewriter ‘Ghostwriter’, that he designed and developed, in the fest aimed at introducing the latest tech developments before the world.

Aravind was the only Indian citizen to take part in the global exhibition this year. Among those who made a beeline to catch a glimpse of this automatic typewriter during the event included the officials of the White House, writers, and technocrats among others.

Having graduated from the Toc H Engineering College, Kochi, Aravind started with a few startup projects. He eventually turned to Interaction Design, upon realizing that his designs and devices till then couldn’t address the day-to-day issues faced by people. Soon, he joined the Institute of Interaction Design in Copenhagen and pursued a post-graduation there.

Following this, he joined the Artificial Intelligence department of the same institute as a guest faculty. Alongside, he is also running a startup called Luman World.

Aravind has given a new lease of life to the typewriters, which long moved into oblivion with the advent of computers, by programming them with Artificial Intelligence. The machine is made using a repurposed Brother typewriter, which has been reverse-engineered and optimized to become powered by Open AI’s GPT-3 language mode. It automatically generates responses to the prompts entered by the user, much like a phantom conversing through the machine.

Notwithstanding the accolades it has won in various international events, Aravind is not keen on manufacturing the ‘Ghostwriter’ on a commercial scale. “The objective is to exhibit this as a creative work of art,” he says.