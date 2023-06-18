Thiruvananthapuram: A car plunged into a gorge at Ponmudi on Sunday morning. Four men from Kollam who met with the accident have been rescued, Manorama News reported. Two of them suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Break failure of the vehicle is assumed as the cause of the accident, reported witnesses.

The accident took place on the 22nd curve near the forest department's office in Ponmudi on Sunday morning.

The passengers were on the way to Kollam after visiting the tourist spot. Police, Forest Department and locals jointly carried out the rescue operation. The rescue operation was hampered as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the area.

Ponmudi, a popular tourist spot in Kerala has been witnessing a heavy rush of tourists in the last few days.