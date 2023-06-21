Major drug smuggling gang from TN busted in Idukki

Idukki: Police on Tuesday night busted a major drug gang from Tamil Nadu supplying large quantities of ganja and banned tobacco products to peddlers across Kerala.

Acting on a tip-off received by Idukki District Police Chief V U Kuriakose, three teams intercepted the gang comprising three people, including a woman, around 10.45 pm at Kalkoothal near Nedumkandam while they were walking by the road carrying two bags.

The accused are Chitra (50) of Vathalagundu, Murugan (43) of Aramanaputhoor near Theni, and Bharathi (43) of Manapparai Nadupetti.

According to Kattppana DSP V A Nishad Mon, who took part in the operation, around 12.5 kg of ganja was recovered from them.

“They were sourcing ganja from Andhra Pradesh. One kilogram of the contraband, which they buy from Andhra for Rs 30,000, is sold to agents in Kerala for Rs 1 lakh. Their agents in turn sell the contraband in Kerala in small packs for Rs 3 lakh,” the DSP said.

Police also said agents from Kerala used to visit the team in Tamil Nadu to collect ganja and that it was the first time the smugglers were being apprehended.

The accused were presented before Nedumkandam Magistrate Court on Wednesday and were sent to judicial custody.