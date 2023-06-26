Man held with meat of barking deer at Kumily

Idukki: A 50-year-old man was arrested from Kambammettu in the Kumily forest range on Sunday for illegal possession of five kilogram meat of barking deer.

The accused id Chennakulam Nadayidathu Babu. According to Kumily range officer Anil Kumar A, 2 kg of cooked deer meat and 3 kg raw meat were found in the refrigerator of Babu's house.

“We also found apparatus for brewing arrack from his house. He was planning to sell the cooked and raw meat in the view of a church festival in his locality,” the range officer said.

Forest officials said that ammunition used in the gun and the trap made of ropes were also seized from his house. The remains of the deer were found in the compound of Babu’s house.

The officer said Babu was a seasoned illegal hunter in the region. “He turned violent and was fully non-cooperative during questioning. We suspect that a gang is associated with him,” said Anil Kumar said. Babu will be produced before the Kattapana magistrate on Monday.