Two passengers of an Air India Express flight from Dubai were nabbed by the Cochin Customs while attempting to smuggle gold concealed inside their undergarments.

Palakkad natives Abdul Raoof and Sakkir were held with 558 gram and 570 gram gold respectively.

The duo had concealed the gold, in a paste form, between the layers of their undergarments.

They were intercepted at the green channel. The total value of the gold is yet to be ascertained.