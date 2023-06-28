Heavy rains: IMD sounds yellow alert in 5 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains will continue in Kerala with the monsoon gaining momentum in the state. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in isolated places across the state for the next five days from Wednesday to Sunday.



IMD has sounded yellow alerts in five districts- Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are placed under a yellow alert on Wednesday.

Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected within 24 hours in these districts.

The IMD has also issued a high tide warning on the Kerala coast and asked fisherfolk not to venture into the sea on Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till Friday (July 1).

As per the IMD forecast, the southwest monsoon is likely to intensify over Kerala after a delayed onset in June.