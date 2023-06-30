AIMPLB launches online campaign against Uniform Civil Code

Kozhikode: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has initiated an online campaign against the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in India. A flyer with a QR code is gaining traction on social media and other digital platforms seeking votes against the UCC.

The flyer is attached with an open letter to the public from the AIMPLB's general secretary Fazlur Rehman Mujadhidi. After scanning the QR code, members of the public can send a personalised e-mail from their Gmail accounts with the aforesaid letter to the Indian Law Commission, thereby raising their grievance about the UCC.

Though the AIMPLB has created flyers in English, Hindi and Urdu languages, there is also a flyer which has the letter translated to Malayalam. Board member Abdul Shukkoor Moulavi confirmed they started various campaigns including 'say no to UCC' from Friday.

Meanwhile, the board is also urgently preparing a resolution against the UCC to submit to the Indian Law Commission. "We are also preparing a resolution against the UCC, which will be submitted soon," said Moulavi to Onmanorama.

"The Indian Law Commission is seeking opinions from the public on the subject. So we are planning to collect opposing views, as this move will no doubt immensely inconvenience various communities. About 85% of criminal and civil laws are unified. Only a few, including marriage, inheritance and so forth are left under the religious doctrine. Once these too are taken away to the ambit of a unified code, religions will lose base. Apart from the email campaign, we are seeking support from other religious communities, political parties and prominent personalities. We are trying to visit the leaders personally," he added.

The Centre is considering the introduction of a bill on implementing UUC during the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament. The bill may be referred to the parliamentary standing committee which will seek inputs from various stakeholders on the matter. The AIMPLB has decided to stitch together a coalition of minorities including Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains to press for the retention of each community's personal law.

Once the UCC is in place, there will be a common set of laws ruling personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and such, regardless of religion.