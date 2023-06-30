Shortage of vehicles obstructs public health services in Idukki

Idukki: Government doctors and health workers are facing a major challenge in dealing with monsoon-related diseases in the district.

The aforementioned scenario has arisen largely due to a shortage in the number of vehicles for transporting medicines from the district drug warehouse, and for conducting medical camps to detect monsoon-related illnesses.

Out of the 47 vehicles with the health department in the district, 32 cannot hit the road as their permits have expired after 15 years of prescribed use; now a special permission from the government is needed to operate them.

According to district functionaries of the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), there is a shortage of medicines for even ailments like fever, diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure in all most all the government hospitals and health centres across the district. There have been several cases of dengue fever reported in Thodupuzha recently; during the monsoon, field works, medical camps, and awareness campaigns will have to be conducted to prevent outbreaks of monsoon-related illnesses.

Health workers and government doctors said even the two trucks which are meant for transporting medicines from the district drug warehouse situated near Painavu have been taken off the road due to the restriction on government vehicles after 15 years in operation.

“As cases of fever are on the rise, this is a crucial time for taking our services to far-off regions like plantation areas and tribal hamlets; an immediate arrangement needs to be adopted in this regard. We have been facing this issue for the past two months; some medicos who reach the DMO's office in Painavu for conferences are carrying medicines in their cars to the hospitals,” KGMOA district secretary Evin Abraham said.

District medical officer Manoj L said two replacement trucks have reached Idukki for the supply of medicines -- they would be operational Saturday onwards. "However, for the remaining vehicles that have crossed the prescribed period of use as per the new motor vehicle norms of the Union government, either special permission has to be granted for which we have applied or these vehicles need to be replaced," the DMO said.