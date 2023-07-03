Kerala man sentenced to 40 years in United Kingdom for murdering wife, two children

Malayali man, who murdered his wife and two children at Kettering in the United Kingdom last December, has been sentenced to a minimum term of 40 years.

The Northampton Crown Court on Monday pronounced the sentence on Saju Chelevalan, 52, a native of Kannur district in Kerala.

He was convicted for strangling to death his wife Anju Ashok and their two minor children on December 15, 2022.

"While you were squeezing the life out of your wife, your young children were screaming for their mummy," reported the BBC quoting the judge.

Anju, a native of Vaikom in Kerala's Kottayam district, had ben working as an NHS nurse. She had died on the scene while their children were pronounced dead at a hospital. They had all died of asphyxiation. The murders came to light after Anju did not turn up for duty.