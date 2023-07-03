Newlywed woman's death: Father questions son-in-law's statement

Thiruvananthapuram: The father of the newlywed woman, who was found dead at her husband's house, raised suspicion over his son-in-law Vipin's statement that he went to sleep early at 9 pm on the day of the incident.

However, she did not hint at any untoward instances at her spouse’s house at the time, he added.

According to reports, Sona was found hanging inside her bedroom around 11:30 pm on Sunday.

"Both of them came to my house on Saturday at noon. He had bought a food parcel from a shop. All of us had dinner happily. They went back on Sunday after offering prayers at a church nearby. My daughter had called me in the evening, and said she had a headache. A youth near their house informed me about the incident at 1:30 am," said her father.

"Vipin told me he went to sleep early at 9 pm and woke up upon hearing a sound. He found her hanging in the room and rushed her to the medical college hospital. We don’t know what happened on that day," Sona’s father told Manorama News.

Sona was employed by a document-writing firm in Kattakada. She entered the wedlock with Vipin, an autorickshaw driver, just 15 days ago.

Kattakada police registered a case for unnatural death.