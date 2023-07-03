Munnar: In what transpired to be an elaborate scam, a teenager in Munnar was falsely promised admission to the MBBS course at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. She attended 'classes' online for six months before she finally realised she was a victim of a meticulously planned fraud.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the Munnar girl received a fake email message confirming her admission to the MBBS course. Thereafter, she attended online classes for six months and realised the fraud when she directly went to the medical college one day.

The victim had secured high marks for her Plus Two and NEET 2022 exams. The student, who belongs to the reserved category, had applied to various medical colleges. Later, she received an email in the name of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College informing her that she had secured a seat. She was further asked to pay Rs 25,000 as fee. Rs 10,000 was paid as the first installment through Google Pay. The online classes began on November 2022 with two women and a man taking the classes.

Though the girl received three emails asking her to report at the college, she later got a message that she need not come. However, she again received a message asking her to appear in person at the medical college on June 24. Her parents grew suspicious when they got a message on the previous day of their travel from another email ID saying they dont need to visit the college. They disregarded the information and made a trip to Thiruvananthapuram the same day.

The fraud came to light when they reached the college on June 24 and met the principal. According to the complaint, the principal informed them that the girl had attended online the same classes held at the medical college.

The girl's parents subsequently filed a complaint with the Munnar police. They have submitted the email address and mobile number to which the online money transfer was made.