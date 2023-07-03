Volleyball legend Jimmy George's mother Mary passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 08:30 PM IST
Mary George. Photo: Facebook/@sebastiangeorge

Mary George, the mother of legendary Volleyball player Jimmy George, passed away at Peravoor in Kannur on Monday. She was 87.

Mary and her husband George Joseph had eight sons and two daughters. Jimmy and his brothers made the famous volleyball team Peravoor Brothers.

Jimmy -- who was an iconic volleyball player, winner of an Asian Games medal and recipient of the Arjuna Award -- was her most famous son.

RELATED ARTICLES

Her two other sons, Jose George IPS and Robert Bobby George, were national stars in volleyball and triple jump respectively. World Championship medal-winning long jumper Anju Bobby George is her daughter-in-law.

Mary George's funeral will be held at St Joseph's Forane Church at Peravoor at 10 am on Wednesday.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout