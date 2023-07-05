Film producer held for duping young actress of Rs 27 lakh

Palakkad: The police have arrested a film producer for allegedly duping a young actress of Rs 27 lakh by promising to make her the heroine in a movie. M K Shakkeer, 46, a native of Keezhuparambu in Malappuram district, was arrested by the Palarivattom police in Kochi.

He allegedly borrowed the money from her after promising to make her the heroine in a Tamil film but later did not repay it. The accused had decided to make a Tamil film 'Ravanasuran' with the young actress, a Thrikkakara native, as the heroine, according to the police. A few days after the shooting began, the producer allegedly convinced the actress that there are some financial difficulties and that the shooting would get stalled due to it.

In order to ensure the film shooting went on smoothly, the woman reportedly gave him Rs 27 lakh over several instalments after signing a contract that the money would be returned within four months. Later she was dropped from the film. When she sought her money back, four cheques were given initially but these bounced.

The woman, who sought her money back as the shooting did not start and the contract period expired, was constantly threatened over the phone and was allegedly sent lewd messages.