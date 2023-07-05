Humans, animals locked in a battle for survival in Kerala's hilly regions

An intense human-wildlife conflict is being played out on the forest fringes of Kerala. In Kasaragod in the north, wild elephants amble across the border from neighbouring Karnataka, while in the southern district of Thiruvananthapuram, bears, elephants, and gaurs wreak havoc, leaving behind a trail of destruction, blood and gore.

Life in the hills bordering the state's east is a battle for survival — for both humans and wild animals. People get trampled to death by elephants, or fatally gored by wild boars, even as the animals with a booming population frantically look for trails leading to food and water.

Dr E K Eswaran, former Chief Veterinary Officer of the Kerala Forest Department and a member of the Asian Elephant Specialist Group, and Dr Jose Joseph, former Professor of the Kerala Agriculture University, traversed the hilly region on behalf of Manorama to see up close the travails of the humans and animals.

A series of articles based on their findings from today.

Orphaned by elephant

Raghu stood tall and strong for his three children ever since his wife passed away years ago. He knew the dangers surrounding their house on Aralam farm in Kannur district, and repeatedly told the children not to venture outdoors when wild elephants stray into the neighbourhood.

The man won't be warning his children, Rehna, Ranjitha, and Vishnu anymore. A wild elephant trampled him to death a stone's throw away from his house on March 17, orphaning the children.

The two girls now live in the tribal hostel of the Aralam school, as Vishnu is staying with his paternal uncle. The children visit their home during vacation. Even as they stare at an uncertain future, their wish is to pursue studies and earn a decent living.

Life torn asunder

Life at Plamaram Colony at Kavundikkal in Agali, Attappadi in Palakkad district, was bliss for Mallika. But it turned upside down on a new moon day in the month of Aadi (June-July) on the traditional calendar.

A wild elephant that had come to forage on the grass meant for cattle got scared and ran amok on seeing the villagers. Mallika's husband Shivaraman was caught in front of the animal, and while escaping, he called out to Mallika to get indoors, her mother-in-law Sarojini recalled.

The woman was so petrified on seeing the elephant chasing her husband that she couldn't move. She kept screaming. The elephant left Shivaraman, and turned towards her. It caught Mallika by its trunk, threw her on the floor of the house's verandah, and trampled her to death.

The elephant did not stop there. It destroyed the hut's tin roof and stood guard over her body, not allowing anyone to come near. Later, it just ambled away as if nothing had happened.

It was another Aadi month a year later, and the new moon day was nearing when we visited Mallika's hut as part of our efforts to find the root cause of man-wild conflicts. The hut stands as testimony to the family's shattered dream of building a secure house.

An old saree covered the doorframes and windows piled up on one side of the verandah. "A new house was her dream," Sarojini said, tears rolling down her cheeks.

The menace of PT-7, aka Dhoni

Those living on the forest fringes know that elephants do not stray into human habitations with the intention of killing people. But they end up destroying crops and harming humans and their animals.

Wild elephant, now named Palakkad Tusker (PT), often strayed into human habitats in search of food. Soon, it spread havoc and killed people.

Dr Eswaran said elephants will attack in self-defence as people suddenly appear before them. If scared, they will attack not just humans, but any creature; it is the law of the jungle. PT-7 too apparently followed it, thus terrorising and killing people until it was tranquilised in January this year. It was later rechristened 'Dhoni' after the village where it had spread terror.

Rehna, Ranjitha and Vishnu - children of Raghu, killed by wild elephant. Photo: Manorama

The elephant is still in the Dhoni forest, but not roaming freely. It watches the forest and surroundings, confined to a 15-foot, squarish kraal for the past almost six months.

The plan is to train Dhoni, captured from Arimani area in Puthuppariyaram panchayat's Korma on January 23, 2023, as a kumki elephant. The sight of the imprisoned healthy elephant may hurt animal lovers, but the local people are sleeping peacefully after its capture.

Gory death

Manikandan, a tribal youth in Sholayur hamlet in Attappady, was found dead in front of his house. His lower abdomen bore a deep gash.

Manikandan's neighbours said a singular of boars attacked him. The post-mortem examination confirmed the neighbours' version after finding signs of darting boar goring him with its tusks — protruding canines — before fleeing.

Life in the hamlet has always been under the threat of wild animals.

'More kumki elephants needed'

Elephants like PT-7 (Dhoni) captured from human habitats should be trained as kumkis, said Dr E K Eswaran.

Training healthy and valorous elephants like Arikomban as kumkis will return rich dividends. Elephants in the age group of 30-35 like Arikomban are more suitable to be trained as kumkis, he added.

Areas frequented by wild elephants should have one or more units, each comprising three to four kumki elephants. Along with the units, Rapid Response Teams, comprising trained mahouts and experienced personnel should be deployed (like fully-equipped fire and rescue stations).

Trained kumki elephants can chase straying jumbos back into the forests. Once chased physically, the wild elephants will be scared to return to the same place. Kumkis are more effecting than humans in chasing them away, Dr Eswaran further said.

Introducing equipment like a pump-action gun that does not injure the animal but inflicts pain could keep the elephants away to a certain extent. However, this is only a temporary solution.

Farmers are protectors of environment: Dr Jose Joseph

The farmers' love for the forests and nature was evident throughout our travel. They don't view crop-raiding animals as their enemies. They only need a lasting solution to the destruction of crops and attacks on humans, observed Dr Jose Joseph.

It is wrong to view farmers as a group that destroys the forest and environment. They plant more trees than the forest department. The agriculture sector has a major role in reducing the adverse effects of toxic gases from urban garbage and carbon dioxide damaging the environment, he added.

Statistics say a hectare of farmland absorbs four to 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Those living in the hilly regions were sent there as part of the 'Grow More Food' initiative launched during the Second World War. Evicting them is not a solution.