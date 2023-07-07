Four of family found dead in Malappuram house

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2023 09:23 AM IST
Sabeesh (37), his wife Sheena (38) and son Harigovind (6). Photo: Manorama

Malappuram: Four members of a family have been found dead at their rented house in the centre of Malappuram city.

Sabeesh (37), his wife Sheena (38) and their children Harigovind (6) and Sreevardhan (2) were found dead in their house at Maitri Nagar, Munduparamba.

Sabeesh, son of Babu of Karattukunummel, Kuttikattoor in Kozhikode, was a manager of a private financial institution. His wife Sheena had assumed charge as the manager of the State Bank of India branch in Kannur recently.

Sabeesh and Sheena were found hanging from fans in two rooms. The body of Sreevardhan was found lying on a cot in the room, while Harigovind’s body was found lying on a bed on the floor.

Sheena was the daughter of Narayanan of Parathoor Chekkiyil, Kurumathur, Muyyam in Kannur. Sheena’s relatives had made a complaint to the police at 11 in the night after she could not be contacted on the phone. The bodies were found when the police entered the house and made a search.

Harigovind was a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Malappuram.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident. A police team under the leadership of the sub inspector of police, V Jilish, reached the place and carried out the preliminary investigation.

