One-year deportation for history-sheeter from Wayanad under KAAPA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2023 02:08 PM IST
Rafeeq will not be allowed to enter Wayanad district till July 6, 2024. Photo: Canva

Wayanad: A 39-year-old native of Mananthavady in Wayanad district has been given deportation orders by Deputy Inspector General - North zone (Kannur Range) Putta Vimaladitya.  

The order has been served on Aalakkal Veettil Rafeeq, a history-sheeter, under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

The order is valid for 1 year.

RELATED ARTICLES
Rafeeq must intimate the police stations of the locality wherever he lives during the punishment period.

Being a seasoned criminal involved in many drug peddling and chain snatching cases for the last many years, henceforth Rafeeq will not be allowed to enter Wayanad district till July 6, 2024, states the order.

The order was issued on July 6, based on a report submitted by Circle Inspector Abdul Karim of Mananthavady police circle. Rafeeq's residence is under the jurisdiction of this zone. 

Apart from restrictions to enter Wayanad, Rafeeq must intimate the police stations of the locality wherever he lives during the punishment period. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout