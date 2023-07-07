One-year deportation for history-sheeter from Wayanad under KAAPA

Wayanad: A 39-year-old native of Mananthavady in Wayanad district has been given deportation orders by Deputy Inspector General - North zone (Kannur Range) Putta Vimaladitya.



The order has been served on Aalakkal Veettil Rafeeq, a history-sheeter, under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

The order is valid for 1 year.

Being a seasoned criminal involved in many drug peddling and chain snatching cases for the last many years, henceforth Rafeeq will not be allowed to enter Wayanad district till July 6, 2024, states the order.

The order was issued on July 6, based on a report submitted by Circle Inspector Abdul Karim of Mananthavady police circle. Rafeeq's residence is under the jurisdiction of this zone.

Apart from restrictions to enter Wayanad, Rafeeq must intimate the police stations of the locality wherever he lives during the punishment period.