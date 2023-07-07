Impersonation row: Court rejects bail pleas of Kattakkada college ex-principal, former SFI leader

Thiruvananthapuram: Kattakkada first class judicial magistrate court on Friday rejected the bail pleas of the former principal of Kattakkada Christian College Dr G J Shaiju and SFI former area secretary Visakh.



They are the first and second accused in the case.

Observing that the crime was of a serious nature, the court said the bail could not be granted now as police are conducting the investigation.

They surrendered after the Kerala High Court rejected their anticipatory bail on June 30.

The College dismissed Shaiju after the controversy broke.

Visakh was the Kattakada area secretary of the SFI and a local committee member of the CPM. He was suspended from the party based on the preliminary investigation conducted by the district leadership.

Impersonation allegation

Two SFI members — Aromal and Anagha — had emerged victorious for the two posts of councillor to the University Union in the college union elections held on December 12, 2022.

But the SFI local leaders wanted to push Visakh to the leadership of the university union. Reports said the manipulation was done at the college level to make Visakh the chairman of the university union.

When the names of the newly elected councillors were forwarded from the college to the university, the name of Visakh was given instead of Anagha's.

Shaiju had told Manorama that the Anagha had expressed her willingness to withdraw her nomination, and hence, someone else was suggested. However, this cannot be done legally.