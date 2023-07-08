Elderly man wanted for sexually assaulting schoolboy ends life in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: In a suspected case of suicide, an elderly man, wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolboy, was found dead in his house, said police.



Ambalathara police identified the man as Kuttilangad Yousuf (71) of Nayikkuttippara in Ambalathara, 8km from Kanhangad.

On July 4, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy inside a cool bar in Ambalathara, said police.

Based on the boy's complaint, Yousuf was charged with aggravated sexual assault (Section 9) under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Inspector Mukundan T K, Ambalathara Station House Officer.

The cool bar is under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. "The case was registered on July 5 and soon after he went into hiding," the officer said.

Yousuf used to live alone in his house. His son checked on him on Friday night, but he was not there, said Mukundan.

On Saturday, people returning after offering their morning prayers saw him dead on the veranda of his house. "We suspect he ended his life because of the case," said the officer.