Wayanad physical education teacher arrested on students' sexual harassment plaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 12, 2023 04:20 PM IST Updated: July 12, 2023 04:57 PM IST
The arrested is Thazhemparambil G M Johnny, 50, a native of Puthoorvayal, Kalpetta. Photo: Special Arrangement

Wayanad: Police arrested the physical education teacher of a government higher secondary school here under the POCSO (Protection OF Children from Sexual Offences) Act after a group of students filed a complaint against him for sexual harassment.

The arrested is Thazhemparambil G M Johnny, 50, a native of Puthoorvayal, Kalpetta.

According to police, the case was registered based on an oral complaint of a group of five girl students of the school who reached the Meppadi police station on Tuesday evening.

He was arrested on Tuesday night and was remanded to judicial custody.

Police said they would collect the statements of other students of the school to know whether there are any other complaints against the teacher.

Police revealed that the teacher was involved in another POCSO case when he worked at a school in Kozhikode.

