Sivarajan, family took poison-laced vitamin tablets to end life, reveal police

Thiruvananthapuram: Death of Sivarajan (56) and his daughter Abhirami (22) left Pullanimukku residents in shock on Friday. According to police, Sivarajan decided to end his life with his family due to financial issues. It is learnt that Sivarajan had made his wife Bindu (53), son Arjun (19) and daughter Abhirami take vitamin tablets laced with poison.



Bindu's mother S Kaniyammal, who is staying at the home with them, came to know about the incident in the wee hours. According to police, the family members attempted suicide by consuming poison in a vitamin pill after dinner the previous night.

Son Arjun told the police that they consumed the pills given by Sivarajan at night. He said he did not have any suspicion, as Sivarajan used to give them vitamin pills in between.

Arjun, who was sleeping in Kaniyammal's room, woke up at 4 am after vomiting, and he heard Bindu vomiting in the adjoining room and went there. Bindu was found sitting in a weary state in the room and Sivarajan was seen lying motionless nearby.

When Arjun saw Abhirami too on the top floor, he called up Sivarajan's brother. The relatives arrived there and informed the police. Arjun and Bindu were then taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Sivarajan and Abhirami had died by then.

Sivarajan was running a jewelry shop at Pulingudi in Vizhinjam. Bindu is a temporary employee at the KSRTC depot in Vizhinjam.

Their daughter Abhirami, who completed her degree, was preparing for PSC and bank exams at a private coaching centre in the city. Arjun is a first-year graduate student at the university centre at Karyavattom. The bodies were cremated at the Tamil Vishwabrahma Samajam crematorium in Kalluvettankuzhi.