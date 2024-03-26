Woman doctor found dead in Thiruvananthapuram flat

Thiruvananthapuram: A senior resident doctor with the Department of General Medicine of Government Medical College, Trivandrum was found dead in a rented apartment at PT Chacko Nagar, Ulloor here on Tuesday. The deceased was identifed as Dr Abhirami Balakrishnan, 30, a resident of Vellanadu. She was the daughter of Balakrishnan Nair and Ramadevi, and had got married four months ago.

According to police, she locked herself inside the room after having lunch. Her flatmates forced open the door and found her lying unconscious on the bed. She was rushed to the Medical college where she was declared brought dead.



The police recovered a syringe and a suicide note from the room. The room has been sealed. Her body was shifted to Medical college mortuary. The police suspect that she died of drug overdose. She was married to Pratheesh Raghu, a resident of Ramankulangara, Kollam. He is a doctor by profession. Medical College police registered a case under section 174 of CrPC for unnatural death and have begun a probe. She had completed her MBBS at Government Medical college, Thiruvananthapuram.

