The young man who fled with a minor girl after assaulting Childline officers at the Thrissur Railway Station was nabbed by the police on Saturday. The minor was rescued as well.

The 16-year-old girl was abducted by her 'boyfriend' who threatened Childline staff wielding a beer bottle. The duo travelled for about 20 hours before the cops waylaid them in Amballur town near Thrissur.

A homeguard spotted them on the national highway and alerted the police. The couple was taken into custody and brought to Pudukkad police station soon after.

According to the Childline officers, the youngster, aged about 20, attacked two of them with a broken beer bottle and got hold of the 16-year-old girl.

The officers said the youngster and the girl managed to escape, boarding the Kannur-Alapuzha Intercity Express that was leaving the platform just then.

According to the officers, they had rescued the girl at around 4.50 am from one end of a platform after being alerted by railways officers.

"We were talking to the girl in the process of getting more details. We had to produce her before the Child Welfare Committee by 11 am. But by 10 am, the youngster forced himself into the room and threatened us wielding a broken beer bottle," an officer told mediapersons.

She said the accused youth pressed the bottle against her neck and placed it on her head. The officer sustained minor injuries on one hand.

A source said the youngster and the girl do not hail from Kerala. Meantime, Childline submitted a report to the Child Welfare Committee.