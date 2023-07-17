KM Basheer case: Sriram Venkitaraman challenges culpable homicide charges in Supreme Court

New Delhi: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman has approached the Supreme Court, appealing against the High Court's verdict that upheld the charge of homicide against him in the case of journalist KM Basheer's murder.

Sriram argued that there is no evidence to charge him with murder and claimed that the case should be treated as a simple Motor Vehicle Department case.

The appeal comes after the High Court ordered that the charge of homicide against Sriram should remain, challenging the trial court's decision to drop the charge of manslaughter. Sriram's defense rests on the scientific test report, which showed no trace of alcohol in his body.

On August 3, 2019, journalist KM Basheer was killed when a car driven by Sriram crashed into the former's bike.

The case, filed in February 2020, accuses Sriram of involuntary manslaughter and destruction of public property, offenses that could result in up to 10 years in prison. The police produced a comprehensive 66-page charge sheet that includes 84 documents,72 additional documents presented in court, and 100 testimonies.

