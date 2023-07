The Idukki fast-track POCSO court on Saturday sentenced Sunilkumar (50) to death for killing Abdul Fathaah Raihan, a seven-year-old and raping his sister. Abdul was the son of Riyas and Safiya from Anachal in Idukki.

The incident is suspected to be the fallout of a family dispute on October 3, 2021. Sunilkumar, also known as Shaan is the husband of the Safiya's sister.

He killed the boy by striking his head with a hammer.

The court sentenced Sunilkumar to 104 years of imprisonment in four cases.