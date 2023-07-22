Biker molests nurse returning home at night after giving her chase in Thodupuzha

Thodupuzha: A nurse returning home from duty was chased and molested by an unidentified motorist near Thodupuzha in Idukki district last night.

The shocking incident happened at 8.30 pm on Thursday at Vannappuram village, about 17 km from Thodupuzha town.

According to the police, the assailant chased her scooter and suddenly grabbed her when she slowed down her scooter to negotiate a turn.

She was shell-shocked, but recovered soon. She screamed for help as the assailant turned back and fled.

The bike came up from behind while she was about to enter the lane leading to her house from Vannapuram. The man suddenly grabbed her from behind.

The Kaliyar police have registered a case and launched a probe.

“We’re trying to identify the assailant by examining the CCTV images in the location,” police said.

The nurse works at a private hospital.