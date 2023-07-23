Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Gold worth Rs 48 lakh seized at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2023 10:47 AM IST Updated: July 23, 2023 11:13 AM IST
The passenger had hidden the gold in paste form inside the waistband of his pants and in a specially stitched pocket of his undergarment. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The Customs on Sunday seized gold worth Rs 48 lakh from a passenger at Kochi airport.

According to officials, the passenger had hidden the gold in paste form inside the waistband of his pants and in a specially stitched pocket of his undergarment. The yellow metal weighed 1.005 kg in total.

The passenger was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi. Further investigations are on, a statement from the  customs said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Last month, two customs officials were nabbed for their alleged involvement in gold smuggling via Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The duo, a souce said, had helped the gold smuggling racket transport around 80 kg of gold through the airport.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.