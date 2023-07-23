Puthupally bypoll: Reji Zachariah, Jaick Thomas likely top LDF choices

Thiruvananthapuram: With Kerala slowly coming to terms with the passing away of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, the major political fronts are bracing up for the bypoll due in the Puthupally Assembly constituency which he represented continuously for a record 53 years.

The political fronts are expecting an early by-election in the now vacant Assembly seat in Kottayam district.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has acknowledged the mass support enjoyed by the populist leader and former chief minister as was revealed in the touching public farewell for the departed leader.

On Saturday, LDF Convener E P Jayarajan declared that the CPM is ready for the election anytime, while Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too made it clear that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would start poll preparations soon. Both, the fronts will look to take upon each other with full might in the bypoll.

The LDF is reportedly considering the names of Reji Zacharia and Jaick C Thomas who had earlier contested against Oommen Chandy. The front pins its hope on the fact that six out of eight panchayats within the constituency limits are being ruled by it. But it has to take into account the sympathy wave created by the departure of the Congress leader, which may be stronger than the support he enjoyed whenever he sought peoples’ verdict.

Congress leaders believe the voters of Puthuppally will back their chosen candidate to succeed Oommen Chandy. Naturally, the name of latter's son Chandy Oommen has cropped up. The leaders say that the opinion of his family too will be sought while fielding his son in the by-election.

Oommen Chandy's electoral record

Oommen Chandy and Puthuppally were synonymous with each other, with the “peoples’ leader” holding on to the constituency for a record period. His lowest victory margin of 7,128 votes was in 1970, when he contested from his hometown for the first time. Thereafter, only twice did his majority fall below the 10,000 mark – in 1987 against V N Vasavan, presently the State Minister for Cooperation and Registration, when he won by 9,164 votes, and in 2021 against Jaick C Thomas, who lost by a margin of 9,044 votes. Chandy achieved his biggest victory in 2011 when he defeated Suja Susan George by a margin of 33,255 votes.

Second bypoll

The imminent bypoll in Puthuppally would be the second being held during the tenure of the second Pinarayi Vijayan Government. The UDF retained the Thrikkakara constituency when it achieved a resounding win in the by-election held there following the death of Congress leader PT Thomas in December 2021. The bypoll was then held within six months, as mandated by the rules, on May 31, 2022.

Both Puthuppally and Thrikkakara are sitting seats of Congress.