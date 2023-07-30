Yusuff Ali to fulfil Oommen Chandy’s promise to school

Puthupally: The chairman of the Lulu Group, M A Yusuff Ali, has vowed to meet an unfulfilled promise of former Kerala chief minister late Oommen Chandy made to a school in his assembly constituency.

Ali arrived at Chandy's ancestral home in Puthuppally to meet the bereaved family on Saturday. A few students of Government Upper Primary School at Erikkad in Puthupally, apprised him about their difficulties to commute to and fro. The business baron assured to buy a 45-seater bus for the institution.

Ali took the decision on the spot after teachers accompanying the students told him that when a submission was made to Chandy in this regard, he had promised to take up the issue with the businessman and get a bus for the school.

Ali also promised emergency aid for purchasing a prosthetic leg for a 26-year-old cancer patient whose left leg had to be amputated. The latter, Vinu of Vattakattu House, Karott at Erikkad, and his family members met Ali when he was about to leave after visiting Chandy's tomb at the St George Church.

The Lulu Group promoter also said that efforts to release Palakkad native Nimisha Priya, a nurse who is jailed in Yemen on murder charges, would continue. He renewed the promise in this regard when Chandy’s wife, Mariamma, pointed out that the late leader had strived to that end even when he was hospitalised.